Jimmie Allen's Daughter Is Released from the Hospital Amid RSV Battle

Jimmie Allen's 6-week-old daughter, Zara James, is on the mend!

The 36-year-old country singer's wife, Alexis Allen, shared an update with fans on Sunday, posting a pic to her Instagram Stories of little Zara in her car seat, writing with a white heart emoji, "We're going home."

Alexis Allen/Instagram Stories

The family previously shared that Zara was battling RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) this past Friday, which ultimately hospitalized the little girl and put her on oxygen.

Alexis shared that Zara woke up with a coughing fit before becoming "unresponsive in my arms and turning color."

"I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work," she wrote. "She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color."

She went on to thank the EMTs who "saved my daughter's life."

Over the weekend, Jimmie updated fans, letting them know that Zara was "off oxygen, breathing on her own and doing so much better."

"Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon. Thanks to everyone for the well wishes, positive energy and prayers," he wrote at the time.

The couple are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Naomi, and Jimmie is also dad to 6-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship.