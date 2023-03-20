Jimmy Fallon Surprises St. Patrick's Day Crowd at New York Bar With Shots and a Performance: Watch

A St. Patrick's Day surprise! Jimmy Fallon delighted bargoers over the weekend at Mulconry's Irish Pub in Fairport, N.Y., taking the stage at the venue and enjoying some festive celebrations.

Rocking a Kelly green sweatshirt that read, "Property of Damien Mulconry," the 48-year-old Tonight Show host seemingly had a blast, singing hits like "Zombie" by The Cranberries and the Georgia Satellites' "Keep Your Hands to Yourself."

Fallon posed with Mulconry's employees, lit up the stage, and even went behind the bar to pour shots of Jameson for the packed spot.

Fallon has been all about impromptu performances lately. Earlier this month, he surprised the coaches on The Voice with a blind audition that caused most of them to turn their chairs. Watch the clip below for more of the fun: