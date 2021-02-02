JLo Beauty's Valentine's Day Set is Sold Out -- Here's Where to Get the Cult-Favorite Products

It's Jennifer Lopez's world and we're just living in it. The "Let's Get Loud" singer just launched her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, last January, but that hasn't stopped her from putting together a collection of the brand's must-have items -- along with some other goodies -- just in time for Valentine's Day, aka Love Day (and yes, that includes self-love). As you would expect with anything coming from J.Lo, her beauty brand's Valentine's Day launch sold out within the hour. But that doesn't mean you can't get in on the glow.

Whether you have plans to spend Valentine's Day with others -- including a special someone or not -- or you hope to take the day for some quality time for yourself, JLo Beauty created That Limitless Glow Set to give you the ultimate starter pack that'll have you feeling major self-love (with the J.Lo-approved glow, in the process). "And that's for me what JLo Beauty is about...being loving to yourself," she said in an Instagram post announcing the set.

Just in time for the love-filled holiday, J.Lo's beauty brand brought its best-selling products, along with some extra goodies, in the form of That Limitless Glow Set, which was available to shop exclusively on Instagram. And naturally, it sold out fast. Luckily, you can still get the brand's glow-getting products online.

JLo Beauty included some of the brand's best-selling products along with a Vanity Planet skincare fridge and a silk sleep mask (after all, everyone needs their beauty sleep!). But what might be the most enticing part of the set is the skincare, which included the JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, the Blockbuster Wonder Cream, the Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturizer, the Fresh Take Eye Cream, the Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser and the Limitless Glow Multitasking Sheet Mask.

Each of these products are still available to shop at the JLo Beauty website as well as Sephora, which means you can get in on the luminous glow Lopez is known for. And, if you wanted to give or get a comprehensive selection of products, Sephora currently has That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit available to shop.

Scroll down to shop the products from JLo Beauty's That Limitless Love Set and other best-sellers from the brand below.

Do everything you need -- or don't. This two-piece sheet mask will give you visibly lifted, tighter skin. Plus, it'll seal in the J.Lo glow with the brand's beloved serum.

This ultra-rich gel serum features the JLO Beauty Olive Complex to give you complete hydration.

Who doesn't love a highlighter to boost their beauty glow? Grab yourself JLO Beauty's Star Filter -- which comes in four shades -- to enhance the look of your skin.

Use this daily cleanser to rid your skin of dirt, makeup and other things your skin might encounter throughout the day.

JLO Beauty's moisturizer includes SPF 30, taking an extra step out of your beauty routine. Plus, it includes hydrating hyaluronic acid to keep your skin moisturized all day long.

Give the sensitive area around your eyes some extra love with this rich eye cream from JLO Beauty. Made with patented peptides and a blurring complex, this will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

When in doubt, slather this rich cream -- which features the brand's signature Olive Complex -- onto your skin for a plump, hydrated finish to your skincare routine.

Whether you're looking to gift someone the classic J.Lo Glow this season or gift yourself, this comprehensive kit gives you the products to create a daily regimen that's destined to give you an undeniable luminance.

