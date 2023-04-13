Joanna Gaines Shares Touching Footage From Family's Trip to Her Mom's Homeland in South Korea

Joanna Gaines took her family on a very meaningful trip. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and interior decorator shared touching footage from her family's recent visit to Seoul, Korea, where her mom, Nan Stevens, is from.

"For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that’s all it was — a dream we’d talk about in that 'maybe, someday' way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach," the mother of five shared. "But this year, we decided to finally book it, and we convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mom grew up."

While on the trip, Joanna said that she met family she'd only ever seen pictures of and saw the famous cherry blossom trees in full bloom.

"We walked the same streets my mother did as a young girl, and then again as a young woman with my dad’s hand in hers. In a lot of ways, this trip felt like coming home," the home renovator wrote. "Somehow, connecting with my mom’s past made my own story feel more complete. Feeling grateful for every moment this trip gave us ❤️🇰🇷"

In the footage, Joanna and the other female members of her family are seen wearing traditional Korean hanbok dresses and garments and bowing.

The group also enjoyed lots of local delicacies, went on hikes, and Joanna's husband, Chip Gaines, was seen slurping up noodles.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna, who is half-Korean, also shared photos and videos of her kids on her Instagram Stories, writing, "These little quarter Korean kids love all the Korean soups. My mom fed this to them when they were babies so they are familiar with all the flavors."

Joanna was also touched to see her children's book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, in a Korean bookstore.

"Nothing like seeing your children's book in a bookstore in Korea," she wrote.