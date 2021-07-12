Jodie Turner-Smith Is Victim of a Jewelry Robbery at Cannes, Thieves Take Her Mother's Wedding Ring

Jodie Turner-Smith appears to have been the victim of a robbery. The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter on Sunday from Cannes, France, seemingly referencing the incident, which multiple outlets have reported on.

"Didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…," the After Yang star wrote.

According to multiple reports, Turner-Smith's Marriott hotel room was broken into on Friday morning while she was at breakfast and jewelry worth tens of thousands of euros was stolen. Variety reports that one of the items was Turner-Smith's mother's wedding ring.

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

The actress, who is currently in Cannes with her and husband Joshua Jackson's 1-year-old daughter, Janie, was reportedly relocated to the Majestic hotel a few blocks away and was given a large security detail.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Turner-Smith looked stunning at a screening of her new film, After Yang, on Thursday in a custom strapless Gucci gown with yellow ombre detailing. But it was her Gucci High Jewelry diamond pieces that Variety reports is believed to have been the target of the robbery. The pieces were immediately returned after the glamorous event, but robbers are believed to have been searching her room for them.

The local publication Nice-Matin was the first to report the news, saying there was no forced entry of the hotel's door and that an investigation is under way.

ET has reached out to Turner-Smith's rep for comment.

Meanwhile, ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Jackson last week at a junket for his new series, Dr. Death, and he wished his wife luck at Cannes.

"She is literally doing it right now but just in case, I wanted to say congratulations to her," he shared. "She is in Cannes right now for the first time with her movie just walking down the Croisette, so I wish I could be with you there, love. But, yeah, there is nothing that is not better than being married to her and having that baby."