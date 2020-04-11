Joe Biden Expresses Confidence in Election Night Speech: 'We Feel Good About Where We Are'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered brief remarks to an enthusiastic crowd of supporters. at a drive-in gathering outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. He has been watching election results with his family in Wilmington as votes continue to be tallied across the nation.

"We knew this was going to go long," Biden said, acknowledging that the race had dragged into Wednesday. "We feel good about where we are. We really do."

Biden said that he felt confident about winning Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, arguing that "it ain't over until every vote is counted, until every ballot is counted."

"I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said. "I'm optimistic about this outcome."

The former vice president thanked supporters for turning out to vote.

"Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this," Biden said.

