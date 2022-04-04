Joe Exotic Is Dating a Man in Prison Following Divorce Filing

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage is moving on in the love department even from behind bars! The 59-year-old Tiger King star filed for divorce from his estranged husband, Dillon Passage, last month, and now ET has learned that he has another man in his life.

Autumn Blackledge, Maldonado-Passage's attorney, tells ET, "Joe's new love interest is a man named John Graham, and the prison romance is the reason Exotic recently filed divorce docs from jail."

The reality star tells ET of the romance, "God works in amazing ways."

John Graham, Joe Exotic's new boyfriend in prison. .

In court docs previously obtained by ET, Maldonado-Passage said that his and Passage's marriage is "irretrievably broken." Maldonado-Passage is requesting alimony in the divorce, as well as for Passage to be dropped from his name, the docs show.

Passage responded to the filing in a statement to People, with his manager, Jeff Duncan, telling the outlet, "Dillon is pleased to get some finality to the divorce. Previously, his attorneys drafted the necessary paperwork on two separate occasions which were not signed by and then ignored by Joe. Dillon is happy to get some closure and welcomes progress toward his request for divorce to Joseph Maldonado."

The filing came two months after Maldonado-Passage was resentenced to 21 years in prison by a federal judge in Oklahoma for his 2017 murder-for-hire case involving Carole Baskin.