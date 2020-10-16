Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary of Their Engagement

It's been three years since Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner. The now-married couple celebrated the three-year anniversary of their engagement on Thursday.

Jonas, 31, posted a sweet selfie of himself with his lady love on his Instagram Story. In the pic, the "What a Man Gotta Do" crooner kisses the former Game of Thrones star on the forehead as she is seen smiling with her eyes closed and showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“Three years ago today, @sophiet said yes!” Jonas captioned his post. Turner, 24, also reposted the image, adding pink heart emojis on her Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

The couple got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Diplo broke the news when he posted the ceremony on his Instagram Live.

A month later, Jonas and Turner said "I do" for the second time at their more formal wedding in France.

Just last month, Turner shared throwback photos of her pregnancy journey on her Instagram.

A source told ET that the new parents' bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

