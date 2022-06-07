Joe Jonas Changes 'Much Better' Lyric -- and Fans Think It Has Something to Do With Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas is cool with his exes! Over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers took the stage for their Las Vegas residency at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino and fans went wild when they heard the revamped lyric to the group’s 2009 song, “Much Better,” which was long-believed to have referenced Joe's relationship with Taylor Swift.

In the song’s album version, Joe seemingly referenced Taylor with a call out to her song, “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

“Get a rep for breaking hearts, now I’m done with superstars. All the tears on her guitar, I’m not bitter,” he sang on the original in 2009.

In Friday's version, the 32-year-old sang, “I get a rep for breaking hearts, now I’m cool with superstars. All the tears on her guitar, I’m not bitter" -- swapping "done" with "cool."

Joe's move comes after Harry Styles -- who briefly dated Taylor -- proved there were no hard feeling by singing a bit of her single, "22," at a recent concert.

“Much Better” from the Jonas Brother’s fourth studio album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, came out shortly after Joe and Taylor ended their brief relationship. During a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor was promoting her album, Fearless, and shared that the songs were about "boys and love."

When Ellen asked if any of the songs were about Joe, her boyfriend at the time, Taylor revealed that they had broken up. "There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch," she shared, referencing the song "Forever and Always."

She continued at the time, "...We haven't talked since, but you know what, someday I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

She added, "Sorry, I had to."

Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

In 2019, Taylor made another appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and admitted that the interview wasn’t her finest moment. When asked during a game of “Burning Questions” the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager, the “All Too Well” singer mentioned that moment.

"Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Taylor told Ellen. "That was too much, that was too much."

"I was 18, yeah," she continued. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Shortly after the interview, Joe shared that he received an apology from his ex, and that they have since moved on. "It did feel nice," Joe said of Taylor's statement.

"It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young," he said.

Joe is currently married to Sophie Turner. The two are parents to 1-year-old Willa and are expecting their second child. Taylor has been in a long-term relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.