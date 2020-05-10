Joe Jonas Rocks Hot Pink Hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Joe Jonas' new 'do is in support of a good cause! The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers singer recently took to his Instagram Story to show of his newly pink hair, which he dyed in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In screenshots of his post, Jonas smirks at the camera with his buzzed neon look. The singer added a light pink ribbon to his post, a symbol of the cause.

On his Instagram page on Sunday, Jonas gave fans another look at his new hair, smiling for the camera as he proudly showed off his I Voted sticker.

The singer debuted his buzzcut in August, at which time he colored his hair platinum blonde. Jonas' hair changes come after he and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa.

Following Willa's arrival, a source told ET that Jonas and Turner have only gotten closer.

"The couple's bond has gotten even stronger since the addition of their daughter," the source said. "... The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

