Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda Split After 6 Years Together

Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda are going their separate ways. The YouTubers announced their split on Sunday, after six years together.

In an emotional 14-minute video, the couple explained to fans that they had actually broken up three months earlier, but have continued to live together in their home. Preda was moving out into another place as they recorded the video.

"This has been really, really, hard, and an uncomfortable decision," Preda said, as he and Graceffa wiped away tears.

"It's obviously easier to stay. We're doing what's best for us, and we both know that this is what needs to be done, and what we both need to do to be happy," Graceffa added. "I don't think either of us have been happy for a while."

Preda said their breakup wasn't a result of "what's happening in the world." "This has been coming for a bit, and the world just slowed down and said, 'Wake up, B**ch. You need to focus on yourself,'" he explained.

"We didn't have any distractions to keep us from what has been building up over the past couple of years. And finally with the time given to us, we were able to look at it closer and make the decision," Graceffa shared.

The pair assured fans that they have nothing but "love and admiration" for each other. "We want to stay in each other's lives and be friends past this," Graceffa expressed. "I think these past three months have shown that we can still maintain a really strong relationship."

Graceffa, 29, and Preda, 27, said they'll be splitting up their dogs, but will take care of each others' animals when the other is out of town. They'll also maintain playdates for their dogs, and Graceffa will continue to have a close relationship with Preda's mom. Watch the video below.

Preda and Graceffa confirmed their relationship on Feb. 14, 2016, nearly a year after Graceffa publicly came out on YouTube. Preda made his first big appearance on Graceffa's channel in May 2015, as his co-star and love interest in the "Don’t Wait" music video.

