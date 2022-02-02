Joey King Engaged to Steven Piet: See Her Unique Ring

Joey King's real life is playing like one of her romance movies. The Kissing Booth star announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steven Piet, proposed to her -- and she said yes!

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned a series of photos of her and Piet, the first one of them sharing a passionate kiss with her ring on display. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

The 22-year-old actress added, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

In a second photo, King holds up her left hand to show off her unique engagement ring. Other photos, seemingly shot in the desert, include the two looking lovingly at one another.

Piet also posted pics and a message about the engagement, writing, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

King and Piet have been romantically linked since 2019 when they were photographed cuddled up at a Los Angeles movie screening. The two first met on the set of The Act, which Piet was a producer on and King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Less than a week prior to announcing their engagement, King posted pics from a romantic trip to Costa Rica with her now-fiance.

Not revealing if this was the place where Piet popped the question, the actress simply captioned the post, "This is really great."

