John F. Kennedy's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Confirms Sister Tatiana Gave Birth

The Kennedy family has welcomed another addition! Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, welcomed a child with husband George Moran.

The news was confirmed by Tatiana’s brother, Jack Schlossberg, during his appearance on Wednesday' Today show.

“It’s a boy, his name is Edwin, but I like to call him Jack,” the proud uncle revealed to host Savannah Guthrie after she mentioned that his sister had a baby.

Jack revealed the sweet reason for his nephew’s name. “His name is Edwin, Eddie,” he quipped. “After my dad.”

Little Edwin’s arrival date and other details have yet to be released. Edwin is the first grandchild for Caroline, and the first great-grandchild of the late John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

EXCLUSIVE: John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is here to reveal the recipients of the 2022 Profile in Courage Award and to share a special Kennedy family announcement! pic.twitter.com/2Kg9cCiXkH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 21, 2022

Jack admits that his mother is loving her latest role, so much so, that his graduation from Harvard may have gone overlooked. “So into it,” he told the host about his mother. “I handed in my last paper on the day that he was born, so no one even noticed that I finished school.”

The proud uncle doesn’t mind, as he is spending as much time with baby Edwin as possible. “All the time. I can’t get away from him, I love him.”

Caroline isn’t the only Kennedy relative welcoming a new baby. Maria Shriver, niece of John F. Kennedy, is set to become a grandmother for the second time when her daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomes her second child with husband Chris Pratt this year.