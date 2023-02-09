John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my grandmother's middle name was Maxine, so we incorporated two of my ancestors into her name," he says of his daughter. "We're very excited to welcome her to the family."

As for how older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are handling the change to the family dynamic, Legend says he's pleasantly surprised.

"They're being so good with her. We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant and I was worried they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home, but they have exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are," he shares. "They're truly thrilled to be older siblings."

The proud dad also talks about his and Teigen's decision to share their highs and lows when it comes to expanding their family. The couple tragically lost their son Jack in 2020.

"I think we've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend explains. "We've had to use IVF to conceive our children. We've had pregnancy loss. I think a lot of families go through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone. A lot of people go through this and they go through this in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it. I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

Last month, a source told ET that Legend and Teigen are "doing incredible."

"This is such an exciting time for them as a couple, and as a family," the source shared. "They love being parents and are thrilled to be able to expand their family."