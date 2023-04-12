John Mayer Makes Surprising Confession About Song That's Rumored to Be About Taylor Swift

John Mayer might just have Taylor Swift on the brain. The 45-year-old musician reflected on his 2013 song, "Paper Doll," during a recent concert in Sacramento, California, seemingly regretting how the tune comes off.

In a video captured on TikTok, Mayer says of the song, "I wonder if people don't like it because it sounds a little pissed off. I don't like 'pissed off' as a song. I think it was more hurt. Is there something about it that's a little b***hy? I try not to give b***hiness in the song, and that happens sometimes. I guess I don't do it very well, sarcastic b***h."

Swift, 33, and Mayer are said to have dated around 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32. Her 2010 song, "Dear John," is widely rumored to be about Mayer, and several years later, he released "Paper Doll."

The lyrics read, "You're like 22 girls in one/And none of them know what they're runnin' from/ Was it just too far to fall?/ For a little paper doll."

Despite past feud rumors, Mayer has shown his support for Swift in the years since their split.

In 2015, he spoke directly about the GRAMMY winner, saying, "Now I can just go, 'Look, I can say the name Taylor Swift.' She’s an artist. I'm an artist. Everybody stop, nobody's got cancer. We're rich people who get to live out our dreams. Let's just stop it. I'm a musician who's bigger than one song or one record."

In the same interview with Ronan Farrow on MSNBC, Mayer said of his "Paper Doll" track, "The song never got listened to as a song. It became a news story because of the lyrics. I’m not in the business of telling people what the song’s about."

