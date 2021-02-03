John Mayer Reacts to Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans on TikTok

John Mayer is responding to Taylor Swift fans who are flooding the comment section of his new TikTok account. The 43-year-old musician joined the social media platform on Monday, first sharing a video of himself trying to figure out how to flip the camera on his phone.

The comments on the post, of which there are more than 14,000, are largely from fans of Swift, who Mayer is rumored to have dated in 2009 and 2010.

"Taylor would know how to flip a camera," one person wrote, with another adding, "We will never forget what you did to our girl Taylor."

Other Swifties chimed in by quoting her 2010 song, "Dear John," which is rumored to be about her apparent tumultuous relationship with Mayer. The go-to lyric Swift's fans turned to was, "Don't you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?"

"Opinions on the age 19?" one commenter ask, as another wrote, "The fact that you're struggling so much proves that 19 was too young."

@johnmayer How do use tik tok ## how do you use tik tok google.con how to use tik tok ♬ original sound - johnmayer

Mayer's second-ever TikTok post seemed to be in response to all the comments. In the video, Mayer is seen mumbling and nodding along, as if responding to a conversation.

"POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out," Mayer captioned the clip.

That post was no less littered with comments from Swifties with more "Dear John" lyrics, with one person commenting that Mayer has an "old man victim complex" and another writing that he's "the original indie boy gaslighter."

For his third post, Mayer shared a video of himself singing, "That was a weird day. That was a real weird." Alongside the video he wrote, "Goodnight new friends."

Mayer has been more vocal about his apparent feud with Swift in the past, as well as often praising her music. In 2015, he addressed the alleged hostility between himself and the "Lover" singer, who is now 31.

WireImage

"Now I can just go, 'Look, I can say the name Taylor Swift.' She’s an artist. I'm an artist. Everybody stop, nobody's got cancer," he told Ronan Farrow during a MSNBC interview. "We're rich people who get to live out our dreams. Let's just stop it. I'm a musician who's bigger than one song or one record."