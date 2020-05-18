John McCain's Widow Cindy Says Her 'Heart Is Still Broken' on What Would've Been Their 40th Anniversary

Cindy McCain is remembering John McCain on what would've been their 40th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, Cindy took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with her late husband and two of their children, along with a heartfelt message. The former U.S. senator died in August 2018 after a long battle with brain cancer.

"Today would have been our 40th wedding anniversary," she wrote. "John I hope you know how much I miss you. Everyday we had together was such a gift."

"Although my heart is still broken into a million pieces, I’m trying to stay strong for the children, the grandchildren and the country," she continued. "The sun is shining today, the grass is green and the birds are singing here in our beloved Hidden Valley. Somehow I think you know that though. I love you very much! Happy Anniversary my love."

The couple's daughter, Meghan McCain, also marked the occasion, sharing a photo of herself and her dad sitting on a bench together.

"631 days. The world went bats**t insane when you left it," the 35-year-old View co-host wrote. "Miss you every day. But I miss you the most on Sunday."

Watch the video below for more on the McCain family.