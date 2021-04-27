John Stamos Joining 'American Idol' as a Mentor for Very Special Disney Night (Exclusive)

John Stamos is lending his musical talents and performing experience to this year's slate of American Idol hopefuls. The actor and musician will be joining the season as a guest mentor!

As the race to the Idol championship continues to narrow, the Top 9 will soon be taking a trip to Disney World for a very special Disney Night episode, where they will get some guidance from Stamos, as well as some inspiration from the Magic Kingdom itself.

Stamos, of course, has long been a Disney fan. He's currently starring on a Disney+ original series, Big Shot, and he even popped the question to his ladylove, Caitlin McHugh, at Disneyland in October 2017.

Stamos recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith, and opened up about getting a chance to be a mentor to the show's talented field of competitors.

"They said, you know, 'Could you come down and be a mentor?' I'm like, 'Mentor?!' These kids are so great I'm gonna tell them one thing, and they're gonna go, 'Stamos, we've heard you sing. Stop,'" he shared with a laugh.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan earlier this season, and the three opened up about Stamos joining the show as a mentor.

"I think John probably said yes when he heard 'Disney,'" Perry shared. "The thing is, John and I are probably the biggest Disney fans. So he gets to go to Disney World with the kids, which is basically the greatest place on Earth, and so I’m a little jealous because they didn’t ask me. I would’ve totally done it!"

After the Top 9 get their one-on-one mentoring sessions with Stamos at Disney World, they will join the yet-to-be announced Comeback show winner -- and the 10 contestants will try their hand at performing a tune from the world-famous Disney songbook.

And Stamos isn't the only famous face who will be joining Idol's Disney Night. Newly minted Oscar winner Jon Batiste -- who snagged an Academy Award on Sunday for scoring Pixar's Soul -- will be performing a tune from the Oscar-winning animated film during the episode!

Idol's Disney Night will also welcome another star close to the hearts of Disney fans, Sofia Carson. The Descendants star and singer will be performing a group song with some of the contestants as they compete for the votes of viewers across the country.

The voting will take place in real time, and only seven contestants will move on to the next round at the end of the magical extravaganza.

Tune into Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight to hear more on Stamos' exciting mentorship role. Check here for local listings.

American Idol's special Disney Night airs live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.