John Stamos Posts Sweet Tribute to Wife Caitlin McHugh on 5th Wedding Anniversary

John Stamos is on cloud 9 following his 5th wedding anniversary with Caitlin McHugh.

The Full House star on Friday took to Instagram and posted a painting of him and his wife. But that's not all. The painting, masterfully done by the actor himself, also featured the amount of time he and Caitlin have spent together as a married couple, down to the minutes!

"My favorite 1,826 days, 43,824 hours or 2,639,440 minutes ever!" he captioned the sweet post. "Happy 5th anniversary, Love! (Water color by yours truly).

Not to be outdone, Caitlin, 36, also honored Stamos with throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day. The first photo featured Stamos and Caitlin sharing their first kiss as a married couple. The other photos featured them smiling and laughing while at the altar.

They both looked stunning -- Stamos in a classic black tux and Caitlin flawless in her wedding gown.

"I love looking back on photos from 5 years ago today. So many smiles, so much love, and I’m so grateful our love continues to grow 💗," she captioned her post. "What a beautiful life we have together. Happy Anniversary and Thank You @johnstamos for putting up with me all this time. I love you!"

Stamos seems to have a knack for making his tributes to Caitlin quite memorable. Just last year for their 4th wedding anniversary, Stamos recalled the unromantic way he met Caitlin.

"Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order [sic]," Stamos wrote, "where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more."

Stamos continued by quipping, "It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl."

Stamos and Caitlin welcomed their son, Billy, in 2018.

Congrats!