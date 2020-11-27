John Travolta Thanks Fans for Their 'Incredible' Support on First Thanksgiving Since Kelly Preston's Death

On Thursday, the 66-year-old actor took to Instagram and appeared emotional as he addressed his followers in a heartfelt video.

"I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," he said. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

Thursday marked the first Thanksgiving Travolta celebrated without Preston after she died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old. Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years and shared two children together -- 20-year-old daughter Ella and 10-year-old son Benjamin. Their son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

In October, Travolta paid tribute to Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side photo of his parents' wedding and a pic from his and Preston's 1991 nuptials.

"Happy Birthday hon!" Travolta wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke to Travolta's Grease co-star and close friend, Olivia Newton-John -- who herself was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 -- and she shared that the Travolta family was "coping as well as you can imagine." She also remembered Preston as having a "gentle spirit."

"She was a very beautiful person, inside and out, and was beautiful to look at," she said. "But she had a gentle spirit and I just feel so, so much for John and the children. It's hard to put into words."

Watch the video below for more.