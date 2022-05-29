Johnny Depp Surprises Crowd at Jeff Beck Concert in England After Defamation Trial

Fresh off his highly-publicized defamation trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance Sunday at a Jeff Beck concert in England.

According to multiple videos that surfaced online, Depp joined Beck on stage to perform their 2020 song collaboration “Isolation,” which is a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 hit. The pair also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”

In addition to his film career, Depp is a notable guitarist and is a member of the band Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

This Depp sighting comes only two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Jury deliberations will continue next week.

Depp is suing Heard in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp claims the op-ed cost him his career, and is looking to prove Heard's claims are untrue. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the suit claims that the piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." Depp has denied that he ever abused Heard.

The proceedings took place in Fairfax, Virginia and began on April 11, the following weeks saw both Heard and Depp take the stand, alleging abuse on both sides of the aisle.