JoJo Siwa Dishes on Her 'Pure and Honest' Relationship After Rekindling Romance With Kylie Prew (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa is feeling lucky in love. The dancer spoke to ET about rekindling her romance with Kylie Prew and joining the judging panel for season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance.

"I am in a relationship and I’m very happy and very lucky to be loved. It's been very nice," Siwa said of her new relationship with Prew -- whom she split from in October after less than a year of dating.

"I think something that's been great, is it's been so honest, and I think that's a mistake that I’ve made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn't," she continued. "But this is just so pure and so honest, and it's so real and it just feels like I/we got it right."

The pair sparked romance rumors earlier this month after Siwa posted a pic of her and Prew at Disney World.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾," Siwa coyly captioned the post.

Her recently rekindled relationship isn't the only thing she's gushing over. Siwa also opened up about joining Glee alum Matthew Morrison and Stephen "Twitch" Boss as judges for SYTYCD's upcoming season.

"It is so brilliant to watch these people perform and dance and share their craft with us," Siwa shared of this season's contestants. "I mean, they're all so different and so unique, and it's so magical to watch these stories that they portray while onstage. They're not dancers, they're artists."

When it comes to judging that talent, Siwa said she loves "being honest" with the dancers.



"I love being honest, and I love it for two reasons. I love being honest when it's hard honesty, but I love it when it's love honesty, because it means so much more when you are just truthful," she explained. "If you give everyone a yes, everyone a good job, then they don't mean as much, but when you are true and honest to what deserves it, I mean, it's so fulfilling."

It's Siwa's first time being a judge on any competition series, with the Dance Mom alum calling the role "amazing."

"Out of all the roles that I’ve played on elimination shows, I’ve never been judge, and so getting to be a judge is so amazing," Siwa gushed. "On this show, I love dance. I’m a sucker for it, and I can't help but just enjoy it. So, the show is filled with that."

As for how she stacks up against her fellow judges, Siwa says she goes back and forth between "hype and honest."

"Matthew is so the emotional one, always. Twitch is the hype one. I’m the honest one. Maybe Twitch and I could go back and forth between hype and honest," she revealed. "I feel like if it's a hip hop, he goes more hype, I go more honest, or if it needs to be technical, he'll go more honest, I’ll go more hype. But if it's contemporary, Twitch goes hype, I go technical. Matthew’s like, the storyline."

You can see Siwa at the judges table when season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance premieres May 18 on Fox.