JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle

JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle.

The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Siwa debuted her pink-hued hair weeks after she shared a TikTok of her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, chopping off her blonde locks.

@itsjojosiwa I wasn’t sure how it was gonna turn out…. BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️ ♬ Satisfaction - Benny Benassi & The Biz

In addition to solo shots at the event, Siwa grinned as she hugged her former Dance Moms teacher, Abby Lee Miller, on the red carpet. The duo looked as happy as could be as they took pics and smiled for selfies.

In a past interview with ET, Siwa explained why she's "thankful and grateful" for Miller, who's been embroiled in controversy in recent years.

"Without her, Dance Moms wouldn't be a thing," Siwa told ET. "And without that, none of us would have a career. Like, Dance Moms is where I got my start."

After that, Miller expressed her support for Siwa when the teen came out last year.

"I'm very proud, I'm very proud," Miller told ET. "I don't think she hides anything really. I think maybe she just didn't know."

At Wednesday's event, Siwa also took photos with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, and the members of XOMG POP!, the dance group they co-founded.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on Siwa.