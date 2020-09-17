Jon Gosselin's Message to Ex Kate Amid Drama With Son: 'Just Stop' (Exclusive)

Jon Gosselin is putting his kids first when it comes to his far from amicable relationship with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Jon on Wednesday after Kate called him a "violent and abusive person" amid their 16-year-old son, Collin's, allegations that Jon physically abused him, and he addressed Kate directly.

Jon has denied the physical abuse claims made by Collin earlier this month, and he has been cleared of the abuse allegations. In our exclusive interview with the 43-year-old reality star, he had a message for his ex-wife after she publicly slammed him.

"Kate, the message to you is to stop," he says. "Unless you don't want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You're ruining that."

"It's not about me," he continues. "It's about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred."

Tune in to Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more from Jon, including his claims that Kate has been abusive in the past with Collin.

Kate has previously denied allegations of abuse. During her 2016 appearance on Good Morning America, she was asked about a report claiming that Collin told staffers at his treatment facility that he was abused by her and that child services opened an investigation.

"I'm in the public eye. I have been investigated many times," she said. "It's always unfounded, obviously."

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage and they share eight children together: 19-year-old twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin. Jon was granted sole physical and legal custody of Collin in December, after Kate didn't show up to their court hearing. Collin previously spent a little over two years in a program for children with special needs away from his family, before moving in with Jon. Hannah also lives with her father.

In a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month, Collin accused his father of beating him, including punching him in the face and kicking him in the ribs. In a statement to ET, Jon's rep denied Collin's claims that Jon physically abused him.

"Jon has never abused Collin," the statement reads. "No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kate has backed Collin's allegations.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person," Kate claimed to People. "The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon's abuse being disguised as everything but. I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Back in May, Jon told ET that aside from Collin and Hannah, he didn't really speak to his other children.

"My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together," he said. "Kate and I don't live that far away from each other and I feel like there's an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side."

Watch the video below for more.