Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Marry in Tennessee

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan have tied the knot! The couple married in Tennessee on Saturday, after canceling their Memorial Day weekend wedding due to COVID-19, ET confirms.

ET exclusively broke the news of Pardi and Duncan's engagement in October 2019, after two years of dating. Pardi popped the question on stage during the second night of his back-to-back shows as part of his headlining Heartache Medication Tour.

Pardi and Duncan -- who were originally going to marry in Montana in May -- drastically downsized their guest list to make it as safe as possible amid the pandemic, they told People. All guests were tested for coronavirus prior to the wedding, and sanitation stations and custom "Parditime" masks were made available.

Duncan worked with Johnathan Kayne on custom looks for the wedding, while Pardi wore a tux by Aaron McGill at Fior Bespoke in Nashville, the outlet reports. Plans for their honeymoon are up in the air.

In an interview with ET before his proposal last year, Pardi gushed about finding the right person.

"Life with Summer is awesome… When it comes to singing about losing her, it’s a big no for me. I definitely want to make her happy," he said.

"I’ve had my fair share of crazy girlfriends," he joked. "So it’s nice to be in a totally sustainable relationship... I mean, I still do dumb [things], I’m a guy, but for the most part, I’ve got to pat myself on the back. I’ve been a good boyfriend and it’s nice to really work to make somebody feel loved and feel happy... she’s worth it."

See more on recent celeb weddings in the video below.