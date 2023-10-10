Jonas Brothers Bring Out Dad Kevin Jonas Sr. to Sing at Nashville Tour Stop

Jonas Brothers fans in Nashville were treated to a very special guest performer!

During Monday night's The Tour stop, Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas surprised the crowd with their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., aka Papa Jonas.

The trio took a break before playing their next act, when Nick got on the mic and told the audience that their special guest is "somebody who literally had at least 50 percent to do with us being here tonight."

After the brief introduction, Nick asked the crowd to welcome, "Kevin Jonas Sr. to the stage."

No stranger to the stage, Papa Jonas was right at home as he took center stage and began to belt out "Desperado" by the Eagles. Kevin Sr. was soon joined Nick and Joe, who both sang along during the chorus, while Kevin strummed along on the guitar.

Nashville is home to Papa Jonas' Jonas Group entertainment company. An agency founded by the family patriarch focused on artist management and and development.

The Jonas Brothers also had another set of special guests in the crowd. Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were seen inside the venue singing and dancing along during the show. The "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" singer and the Outer Banks actor were captured in a fan video, showing minimal PDA as they stood in the pit at the B-stage.

Kelsea -- who opened up for the Jonas Brothers in 2021 -- also took to her Instagram Story to share a clip from the show.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on The Tour, which sees them performing five albums in one night. It has been an eventful tour, full of emotional moments, as the brothers have been moved to tears during performances of "Little Bird."

Joe also became emotional as he hit the stage -- sans wedding ring -- just days after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner.

