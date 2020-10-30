Jonas Brothers Release New Holiday Ballad 'I Need You Christmas'

The Jonas Brothers are here to help us get into the holiday spirit!

On Friday, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new holiday ballad, "I Need You Christmas," along with a lyric video for the track and single art.

"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to," the Jonas Brothers shared in a statement. "The Holidays are a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times."

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree," the statement continued. "Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!"

Listen below:

The single art for "I Need You Christmas" shows Nick, Joe and Kevin sitting in front of their Christmas tree, all in matching plaid pajamas, when they were kids. "Seasons change, come and go, but there’s one thing I know… 'I Need You Christmas' is out now," a post shared to their joint Instagram account read.

The new song arrives after the Jonas Brothers recently won three awards -- for Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for "Sucker" -- at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. They also earned two 2020 American Music Award nominations for Favorite Duo/Group - Pop/Rock and Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary.

Aside from music, the famous siblings have been enjoying all the extra time at home with their families. During their guest appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up back in May, Nick, Joe and Kevin reflected on what quarantining with their respective wives -- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas -- has been like following their lengthy Happiness Begins Tour.

"I feel like this time has been really rewarding, to be able to spend with the family," said Kevin, who shares two daughters, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, with Danielle. "We've actually been getting on very well, so I'm happy with that."

Of life at home with Sophie, Joe added, "We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time. Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

Nick said he and Priyanka are pretty much "in the same boat."

"[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have," he shared. "Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely. She's the best, and I'm quite happy."

Hear more in the video below.