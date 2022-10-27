Jonathan Van Ness Speaks Out About Seeking Help for Binge Eating Disorder

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is getting candid about his struggle with a binge eating disorder. The famed hairstylist and podcast host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share their experience and encourage others who struggle with an ED to get help.

Van Ness posted a side-by-side video doing a backflip in a gymnastics gym in April and again recently. "Always been a hot & sexy s*** but have also been struggling with binge eating disorder at the same time for a very long time," they revealed. "In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help."

Aside from being a fan-favorite on Netflix's reality makeover series, Van Ness is a New York Times best-selling author, a touring comedian and previously hosted the much-loved Game Of Thrones recap series, Gay of Thrones. Van Ness also practices gymnastics and figure skating.

"Gymnastics is a huge source of joy for me, and I want to do it for as long and safely as possible," Van Ness continued. "It's been so interesting because I now prioritize making time to eat, planning to eat & actually eating. It use to be my lowest priority which would make me so hungry that when I would eat, I would binge."

The Mayo Clinic defines a binge eating disorder as, "a serious eating disorder in which you frequently consume unusually large amounts of food and feel unable to stop eating."

Van Ness explained that while they have taken steps to control their eating disorder, it's not a one-time fix, but an ongoing process.

"This has been and continues to be a healing journey I’m grateful to be on. I was nervous to talk about it but I feel it's important to share, we are not alone, and it's good to ask for help when you need it. I honor my journey, I feel stronger and more in tune with my body and am so happy to have people to help me along the way," they concluded.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or call 1-800-931-2237.