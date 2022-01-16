Jordan Cashmyer, '16 And Pregnant Star,' Dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, one of the stars of MTV’s16 And Pregnant died at the age of 26 on Sunday.

The news Jordan’s death was confirmed via her stepmother, on her late father Dennis Cashmyer’s Facebook page. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER,” it read.

“Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members. 💔Jessica Cashmyer.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed for Jordan. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Jordan’s death to E! News.

Jordan’s story was highlighted on a 2014 episode of the series. The episode documented Jordan’s relationship with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their struggles with homelessness and unemployment. The show also highlighted Jordan’s difficult relationship with her family - - who disowned her - - because they did not approve of her relationship.

Jordan welcomed her daughter Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor. during the series. Shortly after her daughter’s birth, she signed over temporary custody rights to Derek’s mother.