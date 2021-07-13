Jordin Sparks to Star in Hallmark Channel's 'A Christmas Treasure'

Hallmark Channel has set its first Christmas movie.

Jordin Sparks will star in A Christmas Treasure for Hallmark alongside Michael Xavier, the network announced Tuesday. The original holiday movie, which will feature Christmas covers by Sparks, will debut as part of its signature "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper. Charming chef Kyle (Xavier) is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have helps each of their journeys.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you this year,” Sparks said in a statement. “I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the heart is.’”

Sparks will perform two Christmas classics in the movie: “This Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night,” the latter of which will be played on the piano. Her original song from last year's Christmas album, Cider & Hennessy, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” will also be featured.

A premiere date for A Christmas Treasure will be announced later.

