Joseph Gordon-Levitt Gushes About Being a Dad and It’s the Cutest

If you thought Joseph Gordon-Levitt was the sweetest boy next door, just wait until you see him as a proud dad! The 39-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he was over the moon when talking about his two sons.

Gordon-Levitt took some time off of acting when welcoming his two kids in 2015 and 2017. "I felt lucky I got to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best," the Project Power star said with a massive grin on his face.

"I always saw you being a dad," Fallon replied.

"Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could say about a person," Gordon-Levitt said enthusiastically.

The actor further praised the late-night comedian for his own inspiration in the fatherhood department.

"I saw you in that documentary about dads that Bryce Dallas Howard made. I've been wanting to tell you this ever since I saw it," Gordon-Levitt told Fallon. "I saw it a few weeks ago and the question was, 'What is a dad?' And you were like, 'A dad is...' and you were looking for the right word, and you were like, 'a hero.' I just about started crying when you said that, man. Thinking about that I'm someone's dad now because I remember looking up to my dad in that exact same way. There's not really a lot of other people that you can grab them and [mimes hugging], you know what I mean?"

The actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, have kept their personal and family lives extremely private, and have not even shared the names of their two sons or any photos of them publicly.

In 2015, Gordon-Levitt opened up on Live! With Kelly and Michael about his decision to keep his children out of the spotlight.

“My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself," he said at the time.