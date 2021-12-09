Josh Duggar Is Found Guilty of Two Charges of Child Pornography

Josh Duggar has been found guilty of two charges of child pornography.

On Thursday, the jury of a Fayetteville, Arkansas, court found the former 19 Kids and Counting star guilty on both counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The former reality television star faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 per count.

Jury deliberations started Wednesday, after the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments. Following the guilty verdict, Judge Timothy Brooks announced that sentencing will be announced four months from now. Duggar cried as he spoke to his wife Anna and US Marshalls took him into custody.

The prosecution is "very pleased" with the verdict and called it a "significant milestone." The prosecution also said, "no person is above the law no matter their status or fame." Duggar's attorney said that they plan to appeal in appropriate time."

Earlier this week, the courts wrapped testimony for the federal case.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly downloaded files which contained images of sexual abuse of children under the age of 12 on his work computer at a used car dealership in the state.

The federal case, which began on Nov. 30, saw the defense arguing the validity of forensic computer analyst Michelle Bush. According to the Associated Press, the defense argued that the images could have been accessed remotely or added to Duggar’s device by another party.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence to argue that the 33-year-old deliberately installed a hidden system on his work computer which allowed him to view the child pornography over the course of three days.

Praying for justice this morning. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 8, 2021

Duggar’s wife, Anna - - whom he shares seven children with - - along with other members of the family sat front row during the case. Ahead of the guilty verdict, Duggar’s brother-in-law, Derick Dilllard, tweeted, “Praying for justice this morning.”

Duggar’s cousin, Amy Duggar King also tweeted, “JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN.”