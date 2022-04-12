Josh Peck Reveals How Much Money He Made From 'Drake & Josh'

Josh Peck's time on Drake & Josh didn't financially set him up for life. On the latest episode of Dear Media's Trading Secrets podcast, the 35-year-old actor revealed how much he made while starring on the Nickelodeon series from 2004 to 2007.

"I can only speak to my experience, but I think it’s quite public that if you were on a show like Two and a Half Men or Modern Family, and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show, the case could be made that you’d have enough money to last you for the rest of your life," Peck said, before explaining why that wasn't the case.

"The reality is that, when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode," he said. "So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left -- after agents and managers and taxes -- with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year."

While Peck acknowledged that his take-home was "certainly a great amount of money," he said that it's "not enough to set you up for life."

It did, however, allow Peck and his mom to live "a very middle-class life" when Drake & Josh was airing.

"My mom and I had a used BMW five series," Peck said. "We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities."

Since there are "no residuals on kids' television," after the show wrapped, it was "as though someone had lost their job," Peck said.

Watch the video below for more on Peck.