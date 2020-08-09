Joshua Jackson Honors 'Beautiful' Wife Jodie Turner-Smith on Her 34th Birthday

Joshua Jackson is celebrating Jodie Turner-Smith! The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet message in honor of his wife's 34th birthday.

Alongside a pic of a grinning, bikini-clad Turner-Smith, Jackson penned a touching note that praised the actress' beauty, light and new-mom status. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, back in April after tying the knot in December.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. Thank you for choosing to share your light with me," he wrote. "Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world."

"This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life," Jackson continued. "I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way. Love, Josh"

Turner-Smith commented on the post with multiple brown heart emojis.

Jackson previously praised Turner-Smith on Mother's Day, thanking her for "the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived."

"Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that," he wrote in part. "I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

Watch the video below for more on Jackson's life as a dad.