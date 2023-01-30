Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour

Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation.

While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied as much, stating, "I just want you guys to know that, first of all, I'm not worth $30 million. Not even close."

"I don't give a f**k because I don't need $30 million," she noted. "What does one person need $30 million for? I've survived on a lot less and I'm doing just fine."

Later, she cautioned her followers, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet. All those celebrity net worth things are complete bs."

As for her choice to reside in her humble abode, which Fox previously said she resides in because she doesn't "like excessive displays of wealth," the Uncut Gems star told her fans that her situation is "really not that deep."

"This just happens to be the apartment that I took my son home from the hospital from, so it's his home," she said of 2-year-old Valentino, whom she shares with her ex, Peter Artemiev." It really is Valentino's apartment, so it's, like, a sentimental thing. That's why I'm kind of like, even though I could probably afford a bigger place -- probably because I am in New York after all -- it's about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino."

That normalcy, Fox hopes, will prevent her tot from growing up to "be a f**king prick."

"I want him to be in touch to the f**king real world, because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not," she said. "I just want my son to have the same."

When it comes to questions about Fox's seemingly expensive fashion choices, she said, "I don't spend my money. I don't buy nice s**t."

"You guys are like, 'She spends thousands of dollars worth of couture.' [It's] borrowed couture! Jesus Christ. Come on, people," she said. "Most of the clothes I wear are young designers who are just starting out, to be honest."

While Fox admitted that her apartment tour "got a lot of mixed reviews," she said that "most of it" was "supportive."

"It really warmed my heart that so many people could relate," she concluded. "I used to be, like, an aesthetic queen and want my space curated perfectly a certain way, but then I realized there's more to life. I don't give a f**k. OK?"

