Julia Garner Reacts to Madonna Biopic Being Put on Hold: 'Fingers Crossed' (Exclusive)

Julia Garner is remaining optimistic that the scrapped Madonna biopic will happen -- eventually.

The Ozark star spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, where she addressed the current status of the project, which was to be directed by Madonna. The film, which was to star Garner as the music icon, was put on hold in January after Madonna announced a world tour.

"Yeah, yeah," she told ET when asked if she was hopeful the movie would come to fruition down the line.

"I don't want to tell too much. I want to keep things... yeah, fingers crossed," Garner said of the potential biopic.

In July 2022, ET reported that Garner was the top choice to play Madonna in the movie. Per Variety at the time, the film was to follow the early days of Madonna's career and how she became a legend. Amy Pascal was producing the project, with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley nabbing the script after a bidding war.

Madonna had said her hope for the biopic was to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer -- a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

During ET's interview at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Garner was elated to learn that her Ozark co-star Jason Bateman was already inside the soiree.

"Is he inside already? Oh my god, yay!" she adorably said, clapping in excitement. "It's so funny. This is the weird thing. I was about to text him but there was a part of me that was like, 'Do I text that person to high school? Are you going to this party?' So I'm so happy. I'm so happy you told me he's here."