Julianna Margulies Joins 'The Morning Show' Season 2 -- Find Out Who She's Playing

The Morning Show just added another acclaimed actress to its cast. Apple TV+ announced that Julianna Margulies is joining the Emmy-winning drama opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The former Good Wife star will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News, the larger division which The Morning Show hosted by Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) is housed under. The role marks Margulies’ return to TV after recently leading the first season of the National Geographic Channel anthology series Hot Zone and recurring on season 5 of Billions.

The actress is not the only new star joining The Morning Show. In addition to Marguilies, the show previously announced that Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor will appear as two new series regular characters, Stella Bak and Ty Fitzgerald, respectively. Hasan Minhaj will also guest star.

Also returning is Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Chip Black, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Bel Powley as Claire Conway, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan and Desean as Terry Daniel Henderson.

The casting news comes as The Morning Showreturned to production in October. And in November, Aniston teased on Instagram that she was back on set after filming was initially delayed by the coronavirus outbreak in March.

While not much is known about the plot of the new season, the finale ended on a major cliffhanger with Alex and Bradley going rogue while live on their morning talk show, attempting to take down UBA president Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) and others responsible for protecting Mitch and others amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

While speaking to ET over the summer, Crudup shared he was excited to see where things pick up after the finale and how Cory handles the situation as the leader of the news division.

“Cory thrives in situations that he has to learn from and operate on his feet. And needless to say, the end of the season gave him a strong indication that things were going to change in pretty unpredictable ways,” the actor said, teasing that some of Cory’s own motivations may become clear after how he let, and encouraged, some of the things play out in the final few episodes of season 1.

Meanwhile, Duplass revealed that season 2 will likely address both COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I know that they do believe in trying to find the best way to reflect where we are now in this new version of what season 2 will be,” he said in July. “I’m letting them have their time and space without bugging them. But I am just as curious as you are as to what that's going to be. Chip is a cis, white male in a position of power who loses his power at the end of season 1, and for me, that is an interesting story. If you're going to tell a story with a white dude, that's what I'm interested in seeing.”

