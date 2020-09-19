Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Be Honored With a Statue in New York

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored with a statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

He described Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87, as "a monumental figure of equality."

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference," Cuomo said in a statement. "As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals.

"We can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor," he said.

Ginsburg, who was the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, grew up in Brooklyn in the 1930s and 40s. She left the city to attend Cornell University and then in 1956, began her studies at Harvard Law School. It wasn't until her husband, Martin Ginsburg, got a job at a New York law firm did she move back to New York City where she completed her degree at Columbia Law School.

She went on to become a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts has called her a "jurist of historic stature."

In his statement, Governor Cuomo said New York "proudly" remembers that Ginsburg started "her incredible journey" in Brooklyn.

"Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come," he added.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

An artist has yet to be chosen for the statue, but according to a statement from the governor's office, Cuomo will appoint a commission to select an artist in the coming days. Once that person has been confirmed, the design of the statue and a location within Brooklyn will be decided.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also said Saturday there will be a memorial for Ginsburg, in response to calls for a statue in the city.

"Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled hometown hero. We will immediately begin plans for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial," he tweeted. "Her memory will live on. I promise you that."

