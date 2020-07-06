Justice Smith Comes Out as Queer in Post Encouraging More Inclusion in Black Lives Matter Movement

Justice Smith has come out as queer.

The 24-year-old actor publicly came out on Instagram on Saturday, in a post sharing his experience at a Black Lives Matter protest in New Orleans. Smith called for more inclusion of LGBTQ+ voices in the movement, noting how some demonstrators would "hold their tongue" when he and his partner, Nicholas Ashe, chanted "Black Trans Lives Matter" or "Black Queer Lives Matter."

"@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added," Smith wrote. "I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you."

"It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence," the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor continued.

Justice concluded his post by giving a shout out to Ashe, who stars on Queen Sugar. "There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over," he said, adding the hashtags, "#justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy."

This month, many celebs are finding ways to both celebrate Pride Month and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Last week, Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual while encouraging followers to march with her at a LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood.

