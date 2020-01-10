Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Anniversary of Their Wedding Ceremony With Emotional Posts

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating their love! The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from their 2019 ceremony, which took place one year ago in South Carolina.

Justin shared a black-and-white photo of himself and his bride kissing during their nuptials.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" Justin gushed in the caption. "You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!" he continued. "I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

Hailey also marked the major milestone, sharing black-and-white pics of her and Justin kissing, posing together and exchanging rings. She also shared a photo of herself walking down the aisle.

"One year ago we had the best wedding," she captioned her post. "Wish I could live this day over and over."

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated two years since they legally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. Just over one year later, the Biebers held a second ceremony in South Carolina, which was attended by friends and family.

