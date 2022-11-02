Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome a New Member of the Family: Meet Their Puppy

Justin and Hailey Bieber's family has grown thanks to the addition of one adorable new member.

The 25-year-old model revealed she and the 28-year-old singer are the proud owners of a puppy named Piggy Lou. They are also dog parents to a Yorkie named Oscar.

"This is Oscar's new baby sister," Hailey explained in a photo shared on her Instagram Story. "Piggy Lou Bieber." Fittingly, the pup was dressed in a pig costume for Halloween.

In another snap, the skincare brand founder posed with the pint-sized dog for a sweet selfie.

Instagram

While the married pair are enjoying life with their fur babies, Hailey previously confirmed that they are not planning to have a child this year.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she told the WSJ Magazine in February. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Continued Hailey, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"