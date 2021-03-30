Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Get Matching Tattoos as 'Peaches' Debuts at No. 1 on Hot 100

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are celebrating the success of "Peaches" with fresh ink!

The smash hit single (featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, while the 27-year-old singer's new album, Justice, simultaneously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. With these achievements, Justin makes chart history as the first-ever male artist to debut at No. 1 on both the single and album charts, and the youngest artist to ever have eight No. 1 albums.

"My best friend and favorite human made an album that is incredibly special," Hailey, 24, gushed on Instagram. "Being along for the ride and watching the journey, the work and dedication that went into this project has inspired me deeply. @justinbieber you are so dedicated, hard working, talented, and cool. I love you more everyday and I’m proud in a way words can’t describe."

While Justin debuted his celebratory new neck tattoo of a peach over the weekend, Hailey revealed via Instagram Stories on Monday that she actually got a matching one on her forearm. Both tattoos were done by artist Dr. Woo, who also inked the bird on Justin's neck that's just inches away from the new peach.

Instagram Stories

Most fans loved the significance of Justin's latest tattoo, calling it "dope," "rad," and "iconic" in the comments section of his original post. But his mother, Pattie Mallette, had quite the opposite reaction.

"Don't you have enough yet?" she commented, with a sad face emoji.

Justin recently revealed in an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up that while his torso, arms and neck are all covered in tattoos, there's one place of his body that's off-limits.

"Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere," he teased. "I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands. So I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands."

"Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," he continued. "But that's really one of my only places left [to get ink], or my feet or my legs."

Hear more in the video below.