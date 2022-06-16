Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining U.S. Tour Dates Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery

Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his U.S. Justice Tour shows, originally scheduled for June and July, following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis that left half of his face paralyzed. The tour had also included an appearance at the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the end of June.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," an AEG tour promoter statement read. Bieber is set to kick off the international leg of his tour in Italy on July 31, 2022.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

Last Friday, Justin posted an update to Instagram. "By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm," he wrote. "It's not about the storm. It's that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS. 😭😭😭😭"

A source also told ET that Haley Bieber, Justin's wife, has been his biggest supporter through the medical crisis. "Hailey has been at Justin's side day in and day out, as always," the source said. "He is definitely leaning on her as his number one supporter and feels very comforted by her. He feels like with her support, he can conquer this and get back to his normal self, everyday life, work, touring and being healthy and happy. Hailey is certainly helping Justin stay positive and confident and they have high hopes for getting his health back on track."