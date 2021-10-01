Justin Bieber Prepares His Return to the Stage in 'Our World' Trailer: Watch

Justin Bieber is once again sharing a look inside his life.

This time, the singer prepares for his return to the stage in Justin Bieber: Our World. The Amazon Prime documentary dropped the first trailer on Friday. Our World takes fans behind the scenes, backstage and onstage during Bieber's record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the film shows Bieber after his three-year hiatus from a full concert. When he returns, he delivers a mega show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests -- and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream.

Our World shows the month leading up to the production as he rehearses and creates his stage and set. It also captures personal self-shot moments between the "Somebody" crooner and wife Hailey.

Bieber's last show prior to the NYE show was in 2017. Since the epic performance, Bieber has taken many awards ceremony stages, including the MTV Video Music Awards and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Last month, Bieber touched on how "grueling" tour life can be, sharing how he began to prioritize his mental health.

"Touring can definitely be grueling," she said during a conversation with Audacy for their "I'm Listening" initiative. "It's always kind of like, 'You live and you learn,' and you just learn how to say no. There was this quote the other day that I heard, it was like, 'Don't be resentful about something you say yes to, just do it and then when you're done, reassess your boundaries and don't do it again.' So I kind of am trying to live by that."

This week, Bieber and his wife celebrated their wedding ceremony anniversary. "Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon," he captioned a photo from their special day. The model also posted stunning snaps on her profile.

The couple recently celebrated their 2018 courthouse wedding ceremony by attending the Met Gala together, which took place on Sept. 14.

Justin Bieber: Our World premieres Oct. 8 pm Prime Video. For more on twosome, see below.