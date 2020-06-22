Justin Bieber Says There Is 'No Truth' to Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Bieber is denying allegations of sexual assault which were recently leveled against him on social media. The singer took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to defend himself.

On Saturday, two women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the "Sorry" singer. One woman claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her in 2014, and the other woman alleged Bieber sexually assaulted her in 2015.

The day after the accusations were made public, Bieber took to Twitter to deny the allegations in a series of tweets in which he argued his innocence.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber wrote. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel," Bieber wrote. "I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

Bieber went on to share links to several stories and reports at the time backing up his claims that he was with Gomez on the night of the alleged assault, and was not at the Four Seasons hotel.

"Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th," Bieber continued. "We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

"On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home," he continued.

Bieber concluded, "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

Bieber has yet to publicly address the allegations related to an incident in 2015.

A source close to the situation tells ET both accusations are untrue.

According to the source, with regards to the alleged 2014 incident, Bieber performed at SXSW on the night in question with Gomez in attendance. The source claims that they were staying in an Air BnB with their entourage and that Bieber never checked into the Four Seasons and was never there, as he was with Gomez.

In regards to the alleged 2015 incident, the source claims Bieber attended the Met Gala and immediately flew back to Los Angeles with Hailey Baldwin, and he did not stay in NYC.

ET has reached out to Bieber's reps for comment.