Justin Bieber Thanks Fans, Talks Equality During First Show After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is back! The 28-year-old singer performed at the Lucca Festival in Italy on Sunday night, which marked his first show since revealing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Bieber celebrated the occasion by sharing a handful of pictures and videos on Instagram. In the first series of pics, he can be seen arriving to the show shirtless while holding his miniature dog as members of his tour greet him with hugs. His wife, Hailey Bieber, is also by his side in one sweet shot.

"And we’re back my glickssss 📷: @rorykramer takin pics takin pics," Justin captioned the photos.

Justin later shared pictures of himself performing on stage, and one post documented a touching speech he gave to the fans in attendance.

“Guys, I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back,” he said. “So good to be here."

"As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality. It’s about justice for all," Justin continued. "No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We’re all the same, we are all one. But we are here to be the difference makers. And I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour."

In June, Justin made the decision to cancel the remainder of his U.S. shows amid the health scare which left half of his face paralyzed.

The news was announced in a statement from an AEG tour promoter, which read: "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

Despite the setback, a source told ET that Hailey and Justin were "doing very well."

"They are more in a place of putting their health scares behind them fortunately, and Justin is doing a lot better. They are very attached to one another and want to be there for each other and support each other," the source shared. "Hailey is very much of a caretaker and Justin loves that about her."

"When they're apart, they are always checking in on each other," the source continued. "They are closer than ever and the best part about their relationship is that they don't have to try and make it work. It just comes so naturally to them. They are very grateful for that and so glad that Justin is feeling better and getting back to his regular self."