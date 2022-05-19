Justin Long on 'Protecting' His 'Sacred' Love With Kate Bosworth: 'I've Never Had Anything Like This'

Justin Long is cherishing the new love he has found with his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, saying, "I've never had anything like this before."

The actor and fellow podcast host opened up about his relationship, and navigating the waters of public dating, on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea.

While first tip-toeing around the subject, Handler asked, "Am I allowed to say her name?" To which Long assured with a smile, "Yeah, yeah, yes!"

Discussing the nature of public, celebrity relationships, Long referenced Handler's relationship with stand-up comic Jo Koy and how the couple has shared their romance with the world.

"I love how open you are with your happiness and your joy," Long said. "But there's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred."

Long continued, "I've never had anything like this before ... I've never experienced this. So I want to protect and keep it, you know?"

The Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast host was first rumored to be dating Bosworth after the actors worked together on the film House of Darkness. This after Bosworth publicly ended her eight-year marriage with film director Michael Polish.

Though initially keeping their relationship behind closed doors, Bosworth and Long have been spotted several times. First, the couple was spotted in Santa Monica, California, on a dinner date, then the pair's romance was solidified when photographed mid-liplock as they lounged in the sand during a trip to Hawaii.

Gotham/GC Images

Earlier this month, a source close to the couple gave an update to ET about how close the pair had gotten. "They both went into this relationship without any expectations or pressure -- it was just fun and easy -- but things quickly got serious," the source said.

The couple was most recently photographed in New York City, smiling, laughing and taking in the city sights. "Justin used to live in New York and is loving taking Kate to some of his old favorite places in the East Village," the source said.

While fans are eagerly waiting for more info on the budding couple, it looks like Long and Bosworth are keeping most things private and protecting their relationship.

Congrats, you two!