Kacey Musgraves Breaks Her Silence on Divorce From Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves is getting candid about the end of her marriage to musician Ruston Kelly. The musicians announced that they'd filed for divorce back in July 2020, but have remained supportive of one another on social media since.

In her new cover story for Rolling Stone, Musgraves says her marriage “just simply didn’t work out."

"It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work," the 32-year-old singer explains. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed.”

Musgraves adds that her outlook on marriage has also changed.

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it," she says. "I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."

Musgraves goes on to reference celebrity couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been unmarried partners for decades, saying, "They’re doing something right.”

As for her own preferences, she admits, “I think I live best by myself. I think it’s OK to realize that.”

As she works on new music, Musgraves is aware of both being true to herself and also respectful of her ex.

“I mean, it’s a therapeutic outlet for me, you know? I can’t help but to write about what I’m going through," she shares. "I want to honor the huge range of emotion that I’ve felt over this past year, past six months. I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it’s very real.”

Following their divorce news, both Musgraves and Kelly shared messages supporting one another, writing, "I got your back."