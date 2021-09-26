Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Red Carpet Couple Debut

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have made their red carpet debut as a couple. The pair stepped out together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Gerber, 20, and Elordi, 24, were dressed to the nines for the event, with the model looking glamorous in a sparkling, champagne-colored Celine by Hedi Slimane dress. The Euphoria star, meanwhile, looked sharp in a black tux from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.

The couple couldn't have looked happier at the event, as Gerber was caught smiling from ear to ear while lovingly gazing up at her boyfriend.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Saturday's gala was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum and honoring Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima. Bob Iger, Tom Hanks and Annette Bening were also recognized for their fundraising efforts for the museum. Leslie Grace, Regina King, Spike Lee, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry, Laverne Cox, Olivia Rodrigo, Cher and more stars were also in attendance.

Gerber and Elordi's night out came a week after they showcased PDA at her 20th birthday party. The American Horror Stories actress shared the pics on her Instagram.

