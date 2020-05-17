Kaia Gerber Shows Off Arm Cast in a Bikini After Breaking Wrist in a 'Little Accident'

It's pretty much quarantine as usual for Kaia Gerber after breaking her wrist.

The 18-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the nearly arm-long cast she's sporting after breaking her wrist in a "little accident." Gerber, sporting a green bikini, held her arm to the side to show off the damage. The second image in the slideshow featured an X-ray of her injury.

"Had a little accident but i’m okay!" Gerber captioned her post, which had celebs like Lisa Rinna, Ellen Pompeo, Lily Aldridge and more sending well wishes.

The following day, Gerber appeared to find a good use for her cast -- a "book stand" as she read by the pool.

"For book club this week we’re doing play it as it lays by joan didion! found the perfect book stand and couldn’t put it down," she joked on Sunday. "I have already started another book by her 💔 there will be SO much to talk about on friday with a very special guest who advocates for us women with such passion @emrata !! go read the book, bring questions, and we will see you friday at 5pm PST."

Gerber also opened up about her injury while chatting with her mom, Cindy Crawford, at her last book club on Friday.

"I want to talk about this week's uninvited guest, which is my cast. I actually broke my wrist yesterday. I was in a little bit of an accident. Thankfully I am OK, everyone is OK, and this is the worst of the injuries so I feel very grateful. And I’m not gonna let it stop me from talking about this week’s book, but it is going to be joining us for the next couple of book clubs," she explained.

After digging into details of the book, Crawford noted how her daughter's injury has recently shifted their mother-daughter dynamic.

“Since we're talking about mother/daughter relationships and just in general, like you are at that age where, you know, you're totally pretty much launched," Crawford said. "You're very independent, but then yesterday you broke your wrist. You had the cast and all of a sudden, you need help doing everything."

"I've always... like, really prided myself on being very independent and doing everything by myself," Gerber agreed. "And to have to ask for help is a new thing for me."

See more on Gerber in the video below.